Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 142 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock worth $10,699,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,820.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,012.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,016.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,715.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,593.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.06 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

