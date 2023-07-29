Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

ETR stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

