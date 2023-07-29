Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,387 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $15,721,538,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 2,376,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,498. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

