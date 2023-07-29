Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 612 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,298,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

