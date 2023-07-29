Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 262 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after acquiring an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,017,000 after acquiring an additional 512,191 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,027. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

