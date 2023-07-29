Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 250 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

NYSE VLO traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $129.18. 2,958,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

