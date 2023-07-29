Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,314 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $268.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

