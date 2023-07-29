Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of American Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

AXP traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $165.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,276. The stock has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.