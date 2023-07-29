Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4,630.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,172,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,092 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,275,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,687,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,732,000 after purchasing an additional 813,365 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

