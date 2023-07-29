Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.85.

MA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.