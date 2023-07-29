Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,686. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

