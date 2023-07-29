Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,811. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

