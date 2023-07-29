Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LH opened at $214.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $166.93 and a 12 month high of $222.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

