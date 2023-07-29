Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,275. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

