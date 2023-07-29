Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 884 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

