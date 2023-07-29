Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,262 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock valued at $19,145,434. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

