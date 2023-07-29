Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 3.4%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 51,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 119,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.
Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile
Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radisson Mining Resources
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.