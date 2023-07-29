Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 3.4%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 51,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 119,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Radisson Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.