Radio Caca Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $37.55 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

