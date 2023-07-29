Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 1.2%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc (NYSE:RMED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.67. 57,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 196,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 9,491.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 188,608 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

