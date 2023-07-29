R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.53

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.53 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.83). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.87), with a volume of 7,075 shares changing hands.

R.E.A. Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.44.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

