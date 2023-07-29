Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.22. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,788 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.