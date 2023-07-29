Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.12 billion-$9.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.46. The company had a trading volume of 686,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,778. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.