QUASA Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $339.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,371.42 or 1.00024804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150022 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $623.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.