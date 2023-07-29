QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.63 on Friday, reaching $129.48. 10,515,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,974,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

