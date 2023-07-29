QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

