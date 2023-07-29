QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Up to $49.78

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.78, but opened at $52.07. QCR shares last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 7,201 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $876.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. QCR had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $123,576. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QCR by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in QCR by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 133,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

