Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Lowered by Analyst

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLD. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $902.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.