Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PXSAW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.