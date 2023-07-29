Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Puda Coal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Puda Coal shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Puda Coal Stock Performance
Puda Coal Company Profile
Puda Coal, Inc, through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co, Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process.
Featured Articles
