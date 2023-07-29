PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.86 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

PTC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.46.

In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $430,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,898.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

