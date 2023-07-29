PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $576.48 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.46.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 0.9 %

PTC traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $146.63. 1,456,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,315. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,585.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,655. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.