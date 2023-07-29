PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. PTC also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.46.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,315. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

