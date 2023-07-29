PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.86 million. PTC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.07-$4.38 EPS.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,315. PTC has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.46.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,734,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,945,175.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,412 shares of company stock worth $29,329,655. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

