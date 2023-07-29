PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Shares Down 2.7%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 403,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBCRF. HSBC lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PT Bank Central Asia Tbk in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

