Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PROV. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

