ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 4%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72. 2,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

