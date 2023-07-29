ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 7.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.75. Approximately 2,483,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,123,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $610.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,613.97.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.