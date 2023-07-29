ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000.

NOBL stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

