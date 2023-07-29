Prom Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00014301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $76.62 million and $2.24 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00021150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,368.24 or 1.00034558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.19744454 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,254,837.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

