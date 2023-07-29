Prom Price Hits $4.22 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Prom has a market capitalization of $76.93 million and $2.33 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $4.22 or 0.00014347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014441 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,380.11 or 0.99997986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.2299444 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $9,662,305.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

