Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 134.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,624. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

