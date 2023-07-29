Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCOR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.21.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,302,202.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,085 shares in the company, valued at $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,107 shares of company stock valued at $14,038,685. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.