PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Releases Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01, reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 414.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 499,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 161.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

