Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 45,135 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,135 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 647,650 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 559,674 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 73.7% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,574 shares during the period.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,611,472 shares of company stock worth $20,647,820. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Garrett Motion stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 1,776,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.