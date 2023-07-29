Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE:PAAS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 2,451,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

