Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,400 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after buying an additional 690,746 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $41,415,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,882,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

