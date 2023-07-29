Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $560,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,305,000 after buying an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Activity

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.45. 2,934,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

