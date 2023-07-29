Privium Fund Management B.V. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939,345. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.