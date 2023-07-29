Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $8.92 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 616.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 3.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock worth $13,544,679. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,324,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

