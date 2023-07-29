Privium Fund Management B.V. Boosts Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in KT were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 368,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,840. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

